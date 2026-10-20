Russian military satellite comes within 26 meters of U.S.-Finnish spacecraft providing data to Ukraine

ICEYE-X36 is a synthetic-aperture radar Earth-observation satellite capable of imaging the planet’s surface even through cloud cover. Its data is used for intelligence purposes, including as part of the company’s cooperation with Ukraine, according to RBC-Ukraine.

A report published Oct. 15 by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said Kosmos-2612 was moving along a trajectory that would bring it into close proximity with ICEYE-X36, which supports Ukraine.

The center said it should be assumed that Kosmos-2612 could take actions that might threaten the commercial satellite. Any Russian activity in space directed against Western spacecraft should be viewed in the context of Moscow’s aggressive “gray-zone” policies targeting U.S. and European interests, CSIS said.

Kosmos-2612 was among six satellites Russia launched into low Earth orbit in April 2026. The spacecraft later began carrying out unusual maneuvers and approaching ICEYE satellites. In May, Kosmos-2609 came within 2.5 kilometers of one ICEYE satellite.

CSIS also noted that Russia has previously conducted tests in which satellites in orbit released other objects. In 2017, a senior U.S. official compared such configurations to a “matryoshka” Russian nesting doll.

Georgy Trishkin, a rocket-launch analyst and space and rocketry commentator, told The Insider that a direct attack on ICEYE-X36 is unlikely, as it would be viewed as an attack on Pentagon property and, therefore, an act of aggression against the United States.