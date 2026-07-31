Chinese entities supplying Russia with space militarization equipment operate in EU and U.S. markets, Dallas Analytics reports

Russian authorities are currently investing tens of billions of rubles in scaling up Angara production, according to internal documents reviewed by Dallas Analytics. Materials from the Khrunichev Center show that currently only one Angara 1.2 is produced per year, while plans call for increasing output to four per year. Additionally, there are plans to produce four heavy Angara-A5 rockets annually. To this end, production has begun to be relocated to a plant in Omsk at a cost totaling upwards of 17.5 billion rubles ($220.8 million). At the same time, the documents indicate that Angara production is currently unprofitable.

The relocation project to Omsk involves retrofitting five existing production lines and constructing five more from scratch. The plan to create new production capacity involves the procurement of 541 units of equipment valued at 3.62 billion rubles ($45.6 million). Of these, 477 are listed in the cost estimates as Russian-made, and only 57 are classified as Chinese. However, as Dallas Analytics emphasizes, this ratio can be misleading.

In the metalworking shop, for instance, Chinese suppliers are set to provide as much as 47% of the required equipment. In the composites and rubber products shop, the Chinese share drops to 15.9%. Notably, however, the only CNC (computer numerical control) machining center set to be installed in that shop is of Chinese origin.

Overall, China’s share of the total production equipment budget amounts to 24.3% (nearly 900 million rubles, or $11.3 million). However, within the technological core, 91.5% of equipment funds will go to Chinese suppliers.