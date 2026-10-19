The Insider finds evidence of prisoner beatings at Russia’s Polar Owl penal colony

An inspection of Penal Colony No. 18 (IK-18), known as “Polar Owl,” in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District was carried out on June 1, 13 and 14, 2026, amid complaints by political prisoner Azat Miftakhov and his lawyers about torture there. Based on the findings, Mikhail Mityayev, the prosecutor overseeing compliance with the law in correctional institutions in the region, issued a formal order on June 15 demanding that violations of penal law be corrected. The Insider reviewed the document.

According to the filing, prosecutors examining two prisoners on June 13 — V.A. Ovchinnik and D.A. Gribanov, both of whom had arrived at the colony on June 7 — found physical injuries. The examination was documented with photographs. Ovchinnik said the injuries were caused by prison staff beating him on the day he arrived — meaning signs of the beating were still visible six days later. However, none of the prison’s internal logs or records contained any mention of injuries. Entries were added only at the supervising prosecutor’s direction.

Anna Karetnikova, a former analyst with the Moscow branch of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service, told The Insider that when a prisoner arrives at a correctional facility, staff normally document all existing injuries in detail — “this protects the institution from later claims,” she said.

Karetnikova said the procedure is supposed to be followed regardless of whether the prisoner arrives from court, a hospital, or another Federal Penitentiary Service facility. If injuries are found, staff must immediately call a doctor, who is required to draw up a formal report.

When prosecutors reviewed the prison’s video archive, they also found that on June 7 — the day Gribanov and Ovchinnik arrived — staff did not use body cameras during searches of the prisoners and their belongings. Fixed surveillance cameras also failed to record the procedures.

Moreover, on June 13, when both prisoners underwent medical examinations at the prosecutor’s direction, prison staff again failed to use portable video recorders. Prosecutors found that this violated established rules requiring video recording during work with convicted prisoners.

Mityayev ordered prison management to correct the violations and to consider disciplinary action against those responsible.

The filing does not conclude that Polar Owl staff caused the prisoners’ injuries. It does, however, confirm the injuries, record one prisoner’s allegation that he was beaten, and document violations of video-recording procedures. The Insider has no information so far on whether any prison employees were disciplined as a result of the inspection.

Another prison in Kharp located down the road from Polar Owl — Penal Colony No. 3 (IK-3), known by its nickname “Polar Wolf” — is where opposition politician Alexei Navalny was killed on Feb. 16, 2024. Both colonies are overseen by the same specialized prosecutor’s office, headed by Mityayev since June 2022.