The Insider identifies Russian prison officials Azat Miftakhov accused of torture at Polar Owl colony beyond the Arctic Circle

One of the most high-profile cases involved the mass coercion of confessions. In 2014, a court in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District found former senior operative Yuri Sandrkin of IK-18 and convict Vadim Zhuravlev guilty in a case involving coercion of confessions from prisoners. Under their pressure, Polar Owl inmates confessed to involvement in 190 high-profile crimes, including the killings of journalists Anna Politkovskaya and Paul Klebnikov, as well as Akhmad Kadyrov, the father of Chechnya’s current leader Ramzan Kadyrov. It later emerged that the confessions were false self-incriminations.

Independent outlet Novaya Gazeta reported that IK-18 had created a “conveyor belt” for producing false confessions. Prisoners were forced to write confessions under threats that they would be transferred to cells with “lower-status” inmates or to the aforementioned “torture cells.” Some prisoners said they were beaten and tortured. The court found Sandrkin guilty of abuse of office involving violence or threats of violence and sentenced him to 3.5 years in a general-security penal colony. Zhuravlev received four years, but the sentence did not affect his actual term, as he was already serving life.

Another well-known episode involved the case of neo-Nazi Alexei Voevodin, known by the nickname “SVR” (the acronym for Russia’s foreign intelligence agency), who was sentenced to life in prison for a series of killings motivated by racism and xenophobia. In 2021, Voevodin, inmate Alexander Ageyev, and IK-18 operative Igor Nesterenko went on trial in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. Voevodin and Ageyev were accused of murdering a cellmate with particular cruelty, causing serious bodily harm to other prisoners, and torture. Nesterenko was charged with abuse of office and organizing prisoner torture.

According to case materials, Voevodin said that after arriving at Polar Owl, an operative offered him to “help the administration manage prisoners” — meaning inmates who complained about the administration or violated internal rules. In exchange, Voevodin said, he was promised everyday privileges. According to his testimony, the “help” involved him and Ageyev beating prisoners placed in their cell, sometimes with a bar of laundry soap wrapped in a towel.

One prisoner, Vladimir Zakharkin, died after such a beating. He had previously complained about incarceration conditions and won a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights, which awarded him 21,000 euros in compensation. After that, Zakharkin hired lawyers and continued filing complaints. According to the version set out in the case materials, he was placed in a cell with Voevodin and Ageyev, where he was beaten and died the same day.