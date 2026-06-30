State investigators ID officer and inmate at Arctic penal colony that Russian political prisoner Azat Miftakhov accused of torture

Investigators concluded that the torture allegations could not be substantiated. They cited the absence of visible injuries, the absence of complaints in prison logs, and the absence of records showing that force had been used against Miftakhov. Investigators also appear not to have attempted to identify all of the figures who Miftakhov named in his description of the alleged incident. For example, the document does not mention an employee whom Miftakhov identified as Alexei Viktorovich. Miftakhov said the man entered the office while he was being threatened with sexualized violence; after speaking with him, Miftakhov said, he was carried to a sewage manhole and threatened with being dunked into it.

The decision also does not mention two other employees whom Miftakhov said entered the office after the electric-shock torture had been administered in order to demand that he obey the administration. Investigators also did not allow to personally identify or confront those whom he named as participants in the torture.

The Investigative Committee reviewed video only from a camera in the “bathhouse area” for April 20-22. The investigator said the footage showed that Miftakhov was not limping and had no visible injuries. Despite a request from the defense, investigators did not attempt to obtain footage from the quarantine unit where Miftakhov was held, nor footage that would have shown him limping after the torture. They also did not request footage from body cameras worn by prison employees.

As part of the review, investigators questioned several prisoners. Most said they knew nothing about any violence committed against Miftakhov. However, one prisoner, Sergei Martynov, said that after arriving at the prison colony in late April, Miftakhov told him that people at IK-18 “beat and torture with electric shocks.” Martynov did not see the torture himself and did not ask Miftakhov for details.

The first examination of Miftakhov for injuries recorded in the decision was carried out May 5, two weeks after the alleged torture. A May 14 forensic examination found two abrasions on his left forearm but said they had appeared four to ten days before the examination, meaning after April 21. On May 12, investigators inspected the administrative building where Miftakhov said he was tortured — 21 days after the events he described.

“In view of irreconcilable contradictions in the explanations of these persons, the absence of other eyewitnesses, the absence of bodily injuries on A.F. Miftakhov, the absence of the objects with which bodily injuries were inflicted on A.F. Miftakhov, and the absence of any other evidence, it is not possible to determine whether unlawful actions were committed against A.F. Miftakhov,” Cheremshantsev wrote in the decision not to bring charges.

At the same time, the decision made it possible to identify two more people who correspond to those Miftakhov had mentioned: operative Yevgeny and prisoner Mikhail. The Insider previously identified IK-18 employees Mikhail Sobolev and Pavel Kiselev, whom Miftakhov directly named as participants in the torture.