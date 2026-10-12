Replacing equipment at Yandex data centers damaged by Ukrainian drones could take months as cloud services remain in emergency mode

Deliveries of equipment needed to replace damaged infrastructure at three Yandex data centers hit by recent Ukrainian drone attacks could take as long as six months, according to a report by the Kremlin-aligned newspaper Kommersant, citing a source in the IT industry. Market participants also expect prices for server equipment and cloud services to rise because of a shortage of computing capacity and the cost of protecting facilities against further attacks. The Insider found that over the past two years, some Yandex Cloud services had already risen in price by more than 16.6% after two rounds of increases in 2025 and 2026.

According to Kommersant’s source, Yandex will have to buy new equipment through several channels — including from abroad — if it is to replace its losses more quickly. Market participants said obtaining a significant volume of server equipment before the end of 2026 would be nearly impossible, as they expect increased demand from cloud providers to drive server prices still higher in the fourth quarter. Yandex itself had earlier acknowledged that it could not yet give a timeline for restoring its damaged infrastructure.

Meanwhile, other data center operators have begun buying equipment to protect against drones. According to Kommersant's sources, some Russian data centers are already upgrading defenses around external engineering infrastructure, and those costs are expected eventually to be passed on to customers through higher cloud-service prices. However, they did not provide specific estimates for future rate increases.

Yandex cloud prices up 16.6% in a year

According to an official announcement, Yandex raised prices for a number of cloud services by 5% to 10% starting from May 1, 2026. The company said the decision reflected a significant increase in the cost of server equipment and infrastructure components, as well as higher development and support expenses. Yandex said the rate increase was still substantially lower than the rise in equipment costs.

A previous increase took effect on May 1, 2025, and affected most cloud services. At the time, the company raised prices by 8%, also citing higher equipment and other costs.

Comparing the company’s published data over the two years, The Insider calculated that cumulative price increases for some cloud services had reached 16.6% — the increase in the base price of Cloud DNS, Cloud Backup, Cloud Functions, and Application Load Balancer, all of which rose by 8% in each round. The calculation reflects compounding and does not include individual discounts, special service terms, or tax changes.

Service status as of the morning of Oct. 12

By Oct. 12, Yandex had still not restored normal operations on its cloud platform following a succession of three Ukrainian drone attacks. The company confirmed that Yandex Cloud remained in emergency mode and that specialists were working around the clock to restore infrastructure. Customers were still being advised to use alternative sites to host and back up data.

The company also warned of delays in technical support because of a high volume of requests. Yandex did not provide new details on the availability of individual cloud services. The next update was scheduled for 7 p.m. Moscow time on Oct. 12.

According to the company’s previous detailed update on Oct. 11, Compute Cloud capacity remained partially available, while some database and Kubernetes clusters were still experiencing problems and the Monium monitoring system was unavailable. Restrictions also remained in place on the allocation of additional cloud resources.

The day before, the company reported a gradual restoration of consumer services, including Alisa, search, maps, taxi, and email. Some functions, however, continued to operate with limitations.

The disruptions are also affecting other Yandex services. MSK1 reported that Yandex Pay users were unable to transfer or withdraw money, while taxi drivers and couriers said they could not cash out their earnings. The Yandex Mail email provider, as well as the food delivery apps Lavka and Yandex Eats were also affected. Customers seeking refunds for recently canceled Kanye West concerts in St. Petersburg reported problems returning tickets online as confirmation codes were not being delivered to their Yandex Mail accounts.

Three attacks in four days

Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11, Ukrainian drones attacked three Yandex data centers: in the town of Sasovo in the Ryazan Region, and in the cities of Kaluga and Vladimir. The facilities in Sasovo and Vladimir shut down completely, while several modules in Kaluga were knocked out.

The Insider previously reported that all three of Yandex’s supercomputers — Chervonenkis, Lyapunov and Galushkin — were located at the targeted data centers. Together, they have a computing capacity of 50.36 petaflops. It remains unclear whether the supercomputers were damaged.

After the latest attack on Oct. 11, disruptions to the company’s services affected at least six countries, The Insider found. In Russia, two federal government information systems, VetIS and Saturn, which are responsible for veterinary oversight and pesticide traceability, were placed in emergency mode. Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia’s agricultural and veterinary watchdog, linked the disruption to a power outage in the Vladimir Region.

After the first two attacks, Yandex reached agreements with rivals VK Cloud, Selectel and K2Cloud to accelerate the transfer of affected customers’ services. Yandex Cloud served about 64,000 customers by mid-2026. The company has not said how many were affected by the October attacks or how much equipment will need to be replaced.