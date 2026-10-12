Diabetes patients in Russia lose access to glucose-monitoring apps after Yandex data center attacks

Nightscout.online allows users to view continuous glucose-monitoring data remotely — for example, letting parents track a child’s readings while the child is at school. Autotune Pro is used to analyze diabetes data and assess insulin-therapy settings. There is currently no timeline for restoring the service. The operator is waiting for information from Yandex technical support and plans to move the online-monitoring servers to another provider once the data can be recovered.

For parents of children with Type 1 diabetes, the outages mean losing one channel of remote monitoring. Without the availability of glucose monitoring data on a parent’s phone, it can be harder to decide in time whether to give insulin or, conversely, to protect a child from hypoglycemia. The lack of data can also prevent automated insulin-delivery systems, known as “closed-loop” systems, from working because they rely on readings from CGM sensors.

iCan sensors had previously been included on the Russian Digital Development Ministry’s so-called “white lists,” which were intended to keep essential services working during periods of mobile internet restriction imposed by Russian authorities. The ministry said at the time that all CGM systems on the list used computing resources and processed data exclusively inside Russia.

From Oct. 8 through Oct. 11, Ukrainian drones attacked three Yandex data centers — in Sasovo, Kaluga, and Vladimir. After the latest attack, the Vladimir data center shut down completely, and the Yandex Cloud platform switched to emergency mode after two server availability zones became unavailable at the same time. Yandex warned customers that the remaining infrastructure was unstable and advised them to use alternative sites to restore services.

The outage affected at least six countries. In Russia, disruptions hit Yandex services, retail chains, delivery services, as well as banking and transportation apps. Two federal information systems operated by Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia’s agricultural and veterinary watchdog, were placed in emergency mode. The systems are used for veterinary oversight and pesticide tracking. Amid the attacks, Yandex reached agreements with rival cloud providers to speed up the transfer of affected customers’ services. There is still no timeline for a full restoration of the infrastructure.