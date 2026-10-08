Ukrainian drones hit Yandex site in first major attack on Russian data center housing two of the tech giant’s supercomputers

Yandex itself confirmed that the facility had been hit by drones.

“A fire broke out at the Yandex data center in Sasovo as a result of a drone attack, affecting part of the infrastructure. There were no injuries, and emergency services are working at the site to deal with the aftermath,” Kremlin-aligned outlet RBC quoted the company as saying.

The center’s operations are currently suspended, rendering some services unavailable to users. For example, the social media autoposting service Postmypost experienced temporary disruptions before later returning online.

Downdetector also recorded complaints about Yandex Search, Yandex Disk, and other services.

Notably, Russian news agency Interfax quoted the same company statement almost word for word — but with one exception. The phrase “a fire broke out as a result of a drone attack” was replaced with simply “an incident occurred.” The agency did not specify what kind of incident. State-run RIA Novosti also omitted any mention of a drone attack, describing what happened as a fire.