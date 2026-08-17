Russian tech giant Yandex puts fake forest over satellite image of missile position near St. Petersburg

The Russian tech corporation Yandex recently edited a satellite image of a Russian missile position outside the town of Kronstadt, near St. Petersburg, replacing the entire site with an image of forest, according to a report by Finnish public broadcaster Yle. The image shows visible editing seams and repeated patches of vegetation. The military site remains visible on satellite maps from Western services.

Previously, Yandex typically hid military and other sensitive sites by blurring specific areas. In the Kronstadt case, editors appear to have tried to hide the position’s existence altogether by copying natural landscape over it. The company did not respond to Yle’s questions about the origin of the edited image.