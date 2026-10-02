Tankers and cargo ships form 60-kilometer queue in Gulf of Finland waiting to enter northern Russian ports

A backlog of tankers and cargo ships has formed in the Gulf of Finland as vessels wait for permission to enter Russia’s northern ports. Ukrainian attacks on Russian shipping in the Black Sea have led Moscow to redirect traffic towards the Baltic Sea, and as a result, wait times at the port of Ust-Luga can now reach five days.

The unusual buildup was first flagged by the open source intelligence researcher Russian Forces Spotter.

As of Sept. 30, about 150 vessels were waiting for clearance to enter Russian ports — 65 tankers and 85 cargo ships, according to Russian Forces Spotter. There are now about 200 vessels in the area: 111 tankers and 83 cargo ships. That figure includes both ships waiting to enter port and vessels that have recently departed.