Ukraine says it hit three Russian warships in Novorossiysk, one had recently launched Kalibr missiles at Kyiv

Ukrainian officials have reported that three Russian warships capable of launching cruise missiles were hit in a combined missile and drone strike on Novorossiysk overnight into Sept. 9. The vessels in question were a Project 21631 Buyan-M small missile ship, and the frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov.

Robert “Magyar” Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, announced earlier today that the coordinated strike on the naval base in Novorossiysk had caused it to “lose a number of military vessels, including missile carriers.”

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) said the Admiral Essen was hit in its superstructure, causing a fire aboard the ship. The Ukrainian Navy also said a Neptune cruise missile was used in the attack.

The Admiral Essen is a Project 11356 frigate of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and can carry Kalibr cruise missiles, which Russian forces have repeatedly used in strikes on Ukraine.

It was not the first time Admiral Essen had been targeted. In August, Ukraine’s General Staff reported strikes on the Admiral Essen, Admiral Makarov and the patrol ship Vasily Bykov.