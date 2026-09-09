Oil terminal ablaze and four dead in Novorossiysk, two dead at Moldova border crossing in Ukraine as Moscow and Kyiv exchange drone strikes

Russia and Ukraine exchanged large-scale drone strikes overnight into Sept. 9. In the Russian Black Sea city of Novorossiysk, a Ukrainian attack killed four people, including a child, and injured 29 others, according to local authorities. In Ukraine, Russian drones struck several targets, including a border crossing with Moldova, where two people were killed.

Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported that three of the 29 injured in the strike on Novorossiysk were in serious condition. Three private homes and five apartment buildings were damaged, along with an Orthodox church and a kindergarten.

In Anapa, falling drone debris damaged three more private homes and a kindergarten. No injuries were reported there. Damage from the attack was also recorded in the Krymsk and Temryuk districts.

Several industrial sites in Novorossiysk caught fire during the attack. The independent outlet Astra used footage posted by witnesses to geolocate the blaze to the grounds of the Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal. The facility is part of the Novorossiysk transport hub and handles the transshipment of petroleum products.

Satellite data from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) also showed a fire in the area of the Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal. According to its map, heat signatures were recorded near the terminal between 2:05 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Moscow time on Sept. 9, with the strongest readings at 3:45 a.m.