Ukraine’s General Staff reports damage to four Russian warships in Novorossiysk

Four Russian warships sustained varying degrees of damage during an attack on the naval base in Novorossiysk overnight on Aug. 12, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Telegram.

According to the Ukrainian military, the strike hit two Project 11356R frigates, the Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen; an unnamed Project 21631 Buyan-M small missile ship; and the Project 22160 patrol ship Vasily Bykov. Russia has not commented on the reported damage, and the claims have not yet been independently confirmed.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) also said it struck a range of additional targets: a 30N6E radar station belonging to a Russian S-300 air defense system, a mobile firing group on one of the piers, the tunnel entrance at the Grushovaya oil depot, and infrastructure at three berths of the Sheskharis oil export terminal. The SBU said conventional drones, jet-powered Palianytsia drones, Neptune missiles, and strike systems launched from maritime platforms were used in the attack. Those claims also have not been independently verified.

Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels including Exilenova+ published annotated satellite images of the base after the attack. The authors said they believed both frigates were likely damaged, along with an unnamed Project 266M minesweeper, the test vessel Viktor Cherokov, an unidentified Project 22160 patrol ship, and the reconnaissance ship Priazovye. They also said a strike may have hit an unidentified cargo ship and several ground infrastructure sites belonging to the 4th Submarine Brigade.