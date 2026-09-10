Ukrainian drones strike Makhachkala port and Sochi waterfront, satellite data points to new damage in Russia’s Arctic gas region

Acting Dagestan head Fyodor Shchukin confirmed that fires broke out at the port and at the Avarsky Theater. He said all aerial targets had been destroyed and that the fires were caused by falling debris. However, the theater’s director, Magomed Bisavaliyev, reported that a drone fell directly onto the building’s roof, blowing out windows before a fire started. Shchukin said the fires had been extinguished, no one was killed or injured, and the theater’s damaged roof would be repaired. Airports in Makhachkala, Vladikavkaz, and Grozny suspended operations for three and a half hours.

The Makhachkala Commercial Seaport is Russia’s only ice-free, deep-water port on the Caspian Sea. It is used for the shipment of oil, petroleum products, grain, containers, and other cargo moving between Russia, Iran, and countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. From January through August 2026, it handled a record 2.9 million metric tons of cargo, according to its own data, up 42.5% from a year earlier. More than 2 million metric tons of that volume was oil.

In addition to the strikes on Makhachkala, the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi was attacked by maritime drones on the evening of Sept. 9. Supernova+ published a full video of one part of the attack, while another clip captured a strike on a pier. Footage posted on social media also appeared to show a cafe building burning near a beach.