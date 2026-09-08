Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

86.19

EUR

100.17

OIL

99.36

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

32

 

 

 

 

News

Germany’s Goethe-Institut says Russian-language website, online library to remain available after the Kremlin shuts branches nationwide

The Insider
Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / Reuters

Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / Reuters

Доступно на русском

The Goethe-Institut plans to keep the Russian-language version of its website online despite the closure of the German cultural organization’s offices in Russia, the institute told The Insider. It also said it would preserve access to its online library and Russian-language materials for learning German.

On Sept. 3, Russian authorities announced that they would close Goethe-Institut’s centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Novosibirsk in response to Germany’s decision to shut the Russian House in Berlin. The Goethe-Institut said its centers in Russia would stop operating Monday, Sept. 14.

Russia has ordered Goethe-Institut employees posted to the country to leave no later than Sept. 13. Gitte Zschoch, the organization’s secretary-general, said that “the doors of the Goethe-Institut centers [in Russia] will therefore close as early as next Monday [Sept. 14].”

She said the move would restrict access for people living in Russia to the German language, German culture, and reliable information about Germany, adding that the institute was working with Germany’s Foreign Office on ways to preserve opportunities for exchange and cooperation, including through online services. The organization could not say what would happen to courses and exam slots in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Novosibirsk that customers had already paid for.

Following Berlin’s decision to close Russia’s consulate general in Bonn as of Sept. 18, Moscow also said Germany’s consulate general in St. Petersburg would have to close by the same date. In addition, Germany is exploring measures to tighten entry controls for Russian citizens and to push for new European Union sanctions against Russia. The moves follow Germany’s decision to hold Moscow responsible for an attempted attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, where a drone equipped with a detonator was found near a Ukrainian transport plane in early August.

German investigators later identified two individuals that it suspects participated in preparations for the attack: a Russian-born man carrying a Latvian passport and a Belarus-born man who holds a Russian passport. The investigators believe the first man organized logistics and acted as an instructor, while the second was identified through traces of DNA found both on the drone and on an antenna near the airport. Three drones, either intact or in pieces, were eventually discovered at the scene.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

Another way to support us

Add The Insider as a preferred source on Google and our reporting will show up in your Top Stories more often. Every reader who chooses The Insider helps show Google that our journalism matters.

Want to share it?

Publication:Germany’s Goethe-Institut says Russian-language website, online library to remain available after the Kremlin shuts branches nationwide

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Follow Us:
About the project