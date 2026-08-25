A third drone, presumably linked to an attempted attack on the local airport, has been found in the German city of Leipzig. The drone was found on the evening of Aug. 14 in a field in the municipality of Kabelsketal, which borders the western part of the airport. German outlets NDR, WDR, and Süddeutsche Zeitung all reported on the incident, citing sources in law enforcement. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment on the find.

On Aug. 15, forensic experts from the Federal Criminal Police Office found approximately 50 grams of an unidentified substance at the scene. According to a preliminary assessment, it could have been RDX, a powerful military-grade explosive. Investigators say the act of sabotage that appears to have been planned may have been larger in scale than previously thought.

The first drone equipped with professional-grade explosives and a detonator was found on the airport grounds late on the evening of Aug. 4. The device had failed to go off, reportedly due to a technical malfunction. According to investigators, the target was a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane that was being used to transport weapons.

Approximately 20 minutes after the first drone was discovered, a DHL cargo plane may have collided with a second drone. Because the airport was closed, the crew aborted the landing and went around for another approach. Shortly before the impact, the pilots spotted an object roughly 30 centimeters in size.

The plane was diverted to Hanover, where investigators found damage to its tail section. An examination ruled out a bird strike. The drone itself was not found, and investigators believe it may have gone into the engine on impact and disintegrated into small pieces.

In Kursdorf, north of the airport, an antenna and electronic equipment attached to a tree were also found. Investigators believe the devices may have been used to control one of the drones. Nearby, charred earth and metal fragments were discovered, and witnesses recalled hearing an explosion several hours before the incident at the airport began.

The investigation into the incidents is being headed by Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office, which is treating the case as an attempted attack on the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure. Leipzig/Halle Airport is one of Europe’s largest cargo hubs. It is used by NATO, DHL, and the Ukrainian airline Antonov Airlines. The office has not yet named any suspects.

Law enforcement sources who spoke with German media suggest that Russian intelligence services could have been involved in preparing the attack. However, German authorities have not officially made any accusations against Russia. Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised that the government would name the responsible parties soon.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin previously called the incident a “fabricated provocation,” accusing German authorities of stoking “anti-Russian hysteria.” Moscow denies having had any involvement in sabotage or other hybrid operations in Germany.