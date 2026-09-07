Sanctioned Russian ship Lady Mariia, tied to arms shipments, attacked by drones in the Mediterranean Sea

The Russian roll-on/roll-off cargo ship Lady Mariia (IMO: 9220641), which is under U.S. and Ukrainian sanctions, was attacked by drones in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the head of Ukraine’s Institute for Black Sea Strategic Studies, Andrii Klymenko, who reported that the vessel had been heading toward Syria.

Klymenko published footage of the attack, while a longer video was posted on the Telegram channel of Russian opposition commentator Alexander Nevzorov. The footage shows drones dropping munitions onto the vessel, with a fire breaking out after one explosion. Nevzorov claimed the Lady Mariia was hit 12 times and suggested that the drones had been launched by Ukrainian forces from the territory of Libya. He added that the ship was carrying Iranian weapons and armored vehicles intended for Russia.

Klymenko also hinted that the drones had been launched from Libyan territory, writing: “And it wasn’t us. Those were some nice, unknown drones from Libyan territory. What do we have to do with it?”

Ukrainian authorities have not officially commented on the attack. The number of hits, the origin of the drones, and the nature of the cargo on board have not been independently confirmed. The Ukrainian outlet UNITED24 Media also noted that claims about Iranian weapons and a Libyan launch point were based on Nevzorov’s reporting and had not been independently verified.

According to the vessel tracking platform Starboard Maritime Intelligence, the Lady Mariia left St. Petersburg in early August. The vessel passed through the Strait of Gibraltar on Aug. 29 and then called at the Algerian port of Oran. It later headed east across the Mediterranean. On the evening of Sept. 5, the Lady Mariia stopped transmitting its AIS (Automatic Identification System) signal.