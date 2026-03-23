Russian LNG carrier damaged by Ukrainian sea drone to be towed to Libyan port

The damaged Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz (IMO 9243148) is set to be towed to a Libyan port, according to a recent statement by the country’s National Oil Corporation, or NOC. The vessel is drifting toward the Libyan coast, creating a pollution risk. NOC said an international firm specializing in maritime accident cleanups has been brought in to work with the ship.

The gas carrier was damaged on March 3 in the Mediterranean Sea. According to Russia’s Transport Ministry, the attack was carried out by Ukrainian sea drones launched from the Libyan coast. Thirty Russian sailors were on board; all were evacuated.

After the incident, the vessel drifted unmanned between Italy and Malta. Italian authorities considered various response options but took no measures that might have seen the ship end up being admitted to an Italian port. According to sources cited by Reuters, an unknown quantity of liquefied gas remains on board, making the vessel potentially dangerous. One of the sources called the ship “a ticking time bomb full of gas.”

The mayor of the Italian island town of Lampedusa, Filippo Mannino, said earlier that the situation was under control: the gas carrier was being escorted by naval ships, a tugboat, and an emergency response vessel. Maltese authorities also warned other ships to keep at least five nautical miles away.

According to NOC, the damaged tanker is gradually approaching the Libyan coast under the force of wind and waves. In response, Libya has set up an emergency task force to coordinate actions and prevent possible environmental damage.