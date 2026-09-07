Tokyo demands removal of Khabarovsk monument showing Soviet soldier smashing Japan’s chrysanthemum emblem

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has demanded the removal of a monument to the “victory over militarist Japan” that was unveiled in Khabarovsk on Sept. 4. The bronze sculpture depicts a Soviet soldier using the butt of his rifle to smash a stone border marker bearing a chrysanthemum, the symbol of Japan’s Imperial House.

Takaichi called said Tokyo had raised objections with the Russian side before the statue was unveiled. Her statement was published in both Japanese and Russian.

“The chrysanthemum emblem is widely recognized as a symbol of Japan, and the erection of a monument depicting its destruction is completely unacceptable,” she said.

Takaichi said her government would continue pressing for the removal of the monument. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said separately on Sept. 5 that demands to stop the installation and dismantle the monument had been conveyed through diplomatic channels. He said the Russian side had not complied.