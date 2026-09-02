Russia launches mass production of electronic warfare systems to counter Starlink, but analysts say its capabilities are overstated

The complex consists of several trailers with satellite antennas. Beskrestnov described how it works: The antennas “look” into the sky, toward a passing Starlink satellite, and emit interference toward it so that it cannot receive signals from ordinary terminals. Eight such dishes were enough, he said, to “deafen” a satellite and destabilize terminal operation across an area of about 20 square kilometers.

A TASS source in Russia’s defense industry later described the same operating method for Volna Kupol Garant: a “narrow, directed” signal that “blinds the receiving antennas of satellites.”

“Several devices can close off an entire region. Dozens of devices switched on simultaneously could cause a temporary collapse in Starlink’s operation,” the state news agency quoted the source as saying.

In an interview with Spain’s El Mundo, Ukrainian troops acknowledged that Russian electronic warfare systems of this sort reduce the effectiveness of Starlink, which has been widely used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in recent years. Ukrainian serviceman Ihor Lutsenko described the creation of Ukraine’s own satellite communications system as representing the most reliable solution to the problem.

After that report, the Kremlin-aligned Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper quickly rushed to label Volna Kupol Garant a “Starlink killer.” But the system is far from that.