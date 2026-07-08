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Ukraine attacks nine “shadow fleet” tankers in the Sea of Azov, number of ships hit in the area over the past three days tops 20

The Insider
Photo: MADYAR (@robert_magyar / Telegram)

Photo: MADYAR (@robert_magyar / Telegram)

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Ukrainian drones again attacked “shadow fleet” tankers in the Sea of Azov overnight into July 8, according to a report by Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces. More than 20 vessels have been hit in the area over the past three days.

Unlike reports on previous strikes, Brovdi did not name the tankers that were hit. He said the vessels were in the Sea of Azov at the time of the strike and published video of the attack.

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Over the past three days, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have reported at least 19 tankers hit, as well as a dry cargo ship and a ferry (123). According to the Ukrainian military, the oil tankers that were attacked were carrying fuel from Taganrog to Russian-occupied Crimea, where residents are currently facing gasoline shortages.

Authorities in Russia’s Rostov Region also reported that two tankers had been hit in Taganrog Bay, in the northeastern part of the Sea of Azov. It is unclear whether those vessels are included in the figures cited by Brovdi.

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