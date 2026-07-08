Ukraine attacks nine “shadow fleet” tankers in the Sea of Azov, number of ships hit in the area over the past three days tops 20

Ukrainian drones again attacked “shadow fleet” tankers in the Sea of Azov overnight into July 8, according to a report by Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces. More than 20 vessels have been hit in the area over the past three days.

Unlike reports on previous strikes, Brovdi did not name the tankers that were hit. He said the vessels were in the Sea of Azov at the time of the strike and published video of the attack.