Ukrainian drones attack Saratov refinery and petrochemical facility in Tatarstan, strike two tankers in Russia’s Rostov Region

Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s Saratov Region overnight into July 8, with local governor Roman Busargin saying one person was killed, several others were injured, and “civilian infrastructure facilities” was damaged. Open source intelligence (OSINT) analysis by the independent Russian outlet Astra showed that the drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, where a fire broke out.

The same Saratov refinery had been attacked in May. The plant belongs to Rosneft. As of 2023, it processed up to 4.8 million metric tons of oil a year.

In addition, residents of Nizhnekamsk, located in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, reported explosions and a fire overnight. According to Astra, an industrial zone where facilities including Tatneft’s refinery and JSC TAIF-NK are located was ablaze in the city. Those sites were previously attacked on June 12. The Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ reported that the Nizhnekamskneftekhim petrochemical plant was targeted.