Ukrainian drones attack Saratov refinery and petrochemical facility in Tatarstan, strike two tankers in Russia’s Rostov Region

Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s Saratov Region overnight into July 8, with local governor Roman Busargin saying one person was killed, several others were injured, and “civilian infrastructure facilities” was damaged. Open source intelligence (OSINT) analysis by the independent Russian outlet Astra showed that the drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, where a fire broke out.
The same Saratov refinery had been attacked in May. The plant belongs to Rosneft. As of 2023, it processed up to 4.8 million metric tons of oil a year.
In addition, residents of Nizhnekamsk, located in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, reported explosions and a fire overnight. According to Astra, an industrial zone where facilities including Tatneft’s refinery and JSC TAIF-NK are located was ablaze in the city. Those sites were previously attacked on June 12. The Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ reported that the Nizhnekamskneftekhim petrochemical plant was targeted.
“Today, as a result of a massive drone attack on the Zakamye Region, several enterprises in Nizhnekamsk were damaged. Serious consequences were avoided,” Nizhnekamsk Mayor Radmir Belyayev wrote on Telegram. Zakamye refers to the area of Tatarstan located beyond the Kama River; it includes Nizhnekamsk and nearby industrial centers.
In the Azov Sea, two tankers heading to Rostov-on-Don were also damaged in a drone attack in the Taganrog Bay, Rostov region governor Yury Slyusar reported. Two people were injured, and the crew of one of the vessels had to be evacuated.
“The tankers were empty, and there was no spill of petroleum products,” Slyusar said.
Astra’s OSINT analysis also confirmed a fire at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh Region, which was also attacked by Ukrainian drones overnight.