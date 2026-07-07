Russian court increases “state treason” sentence against 68-year-old Ukrainian woman suffering from progressive dementia

The Moscow Court of Appeals has increased the sentence against Halyna Bekhter, a 68-year-old resident of the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Region who suffers from both dementia and cachexia, a life-threatening metabolic condition that results in severe weight loss and muscle deterioration. In March, Bekhter was convicted on charges of “state treason.” On Monday, her sentence was raised from 11 years to 12.5 years.

As reported by the independent media outlet SOTAvision, the hearing was held behind closed doors, and according to the defense, Bekhter’s physical and mental condition deteriorated sharply during her period of confinement in the Simferopol pretrial detention center. As the Russian court ruled, the fact that the crime attributed to Bekhter had been allegedly committed during the period of mobilization was an aggravating circumstance. The prosecution had requested that her sentence be increased to 16 years.

The Insider established that the judge who increased Bekhter’s sentence was Alexander Besedin. In the case profile on the website of the First Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction, the defendant’s data is concealed; however, it was possible to identify her by the date of the ruling and the outcome of the proceedings.

In March, the occupation Zaporizhzhia Regional Court sentenced Bekhter to 11 years in a general-regime penal colony. According to the investigation, in July 2023 she made a bank transfer equivalent to $16 to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine from her account at a Ukrainian bank via a mobile application installed on her phone. The court also ordered the confiscation of the phone, the recovery of the transferred amount as state revenue, and the destruction of the bank card.