Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

77.97

EUR

89.26

OIL

73.12

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions.

151

 

 

 

 

News

Mali rebels say they shot down helicopter from Russia’s Africa Corps after attacking army positions across the country

The Insider
Source: Al Jazeera

Source: Al Jazeera

Доступно на русском

Tuareg rebels in Mali say they shot down a military helicopter linked to Russia’s Africa Corps, with videos circulating on social media showing the aircraft falling in the desert and armed men standing near a burning fuselage, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The Russian pro-war Telegram channel Afrikar also reported the loss of a helicopter, writing that a Malian army convoy that left Gao on the evening of July 4 to reinforce troops near the village of Anefis was ambushed in the area of nearby Tabrichat. The channel claimed government forces lost about 10 pieces of equipment and a Mi-24 attack helicopter, forcing the units to halt the operation and return to Gao to regroup. However, Afrikar did not describe the helicopter as belonging to Russia’s Africa Corps.

Photo: Afrikar / Telegram

Photo: Afrikar / Telegram

Open source intelligence (OSINT) analyst OSINTWarfare wrote that fighters from the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) ambushed an Africa Corps convoy moving from Gao toward Anefis to reinforce the city’s defenses, and that a Mi-24 helicopter was shot down during the attack.

X (Twitter)https://twitter.com/OSINTWarfare/status/2073819620738228643

Turkish journalist Mahmut Bozarslan, meanwhile, claimed the incident took place near Tinzaouaten, close to the Algerian border. He said everyone on board was killed.

X (Twitter)https://twitter.com/mahmutbozarslan/status/2073845081883468034

There has been no independent confirmation of the claims. Neither Malian authorities nor Russia have officially reported the loss of a helicopter, and the published footage does not make it possible to reliably establish who the aircraft belonged to or the circumstances of the crash.

The report of the downed helicopter came amid large-scale attacks on Malian army and pro-government positions. Media reports from July 5 said attacks were carried out in several parts of the country, hitting Anefis, Aguelhok, and Gao in the north, and Sevare in central Mali.

Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadan, a representative of the Tuareg Azawad Liberation Front, said the movement’s fighters entered Anefis in the Kidal Region. Mali’s army, for its part, said it had repelled the attacks and brought the situation under control. The military claimed 20 terrorists were killed in Sevare and six more in Gao. It also reported that one pro-government fighter was killed and four others wounded in Gao.

Anefis is strategically important for the Malian army, as well as for Russian forces in the country’s north. After an April offensive by rebels and jihadists that saw pro-government forces lose Kidal, Anefis remained one of the key regime strongholds in the region.

The Azawad Liberation Front is a military-political coalition of separatist Tuareg groups and Arab nationalists in northern Mali. It advocates self-determination or independence for Azawad, a territory in the country’s north.

Since a 2021 coup, Mali has been ruled by a military junta led by transitional President Assimi Goita. The country’s authorities previously relied on the Wagner private military company and later on the Africa Corps, which is linked to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like you

Sign up for regular contributions.

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project