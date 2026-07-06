Mali rebels say they shot down helicopter from Russia’s Africa Corps after attacking army positions across the country

There has been no independent confirmation of the claims. Neither Malian authorities nor Russia have officially reported the loss of a helicopter, and the published footage does not make it possible to reliably establish who the aircraft belonged to or the circumstances of the crash.

The report of the downed helicopter came amid large-scale attacks on Malian army and pro-government positions. Media reports from July 5 said attacks were carried out in several parts of the country, hitting Anefis, Aguelhok, and Gao in the north, and Sevare in central Mali.

Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadan, a representative of the Tuareg Azawad Liberation Front, said the movement’s fighters entered Anefis in the Kidal Region. Mali’s army, for its part, said it had repelled the attacks and brought the situation under control. The military claimed 20 terrorists were killed in Sevare and six more in Gao. It also reported that one pro-government fighter was killed and four others wounded in Gao.

Anefis is strategically important for the Malian army, as well as for Russian forces in the country’s north. After an April offensive by rebels and jihadists that saw pro-government forces lose Kidal, Anefis remained one of the key regime strongholds in the region.

The Azawad Liberation Front is a military-political coalition of separatist Tuareg groups and Arab nationalists in northern Mali. It advocates self-determination or independence for Azawad, a territory in the country’s north.

Since a 2021 coup, Mali has been ruled by a military junta led by transitional President Assimi Goita. The country’s authorities previously relied on the Wagner private military company and later on the Africa Corps, which is linked to Russia’s Defense Ministry.