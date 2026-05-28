Reports confirm deaths of Russian helicopter crew in Mali

Two Russian officers were killed on April 25 in the downing of a Mi-8 helicopter in the northeastern Gao Region of Mali, according to a report by the project KIU ✪ Russian Officers Killed in Ukraine, which tracks the deaths of Russian military officers. The crash victims were Major Andrei Vasilyevich Kondratyev and Captain Dmitry Alexandrovich Lobanov.

The open source intelligence (OSINT) researcher Necro Mancer found a post about Lobanov’s funeral on his sister’s page on the Russian social network VK. “On May 29, 2026, a funeral service and farewell will be held in the church in the village of Bakhta for our brother, Capt. Dmitry Alexandrovich Lobanov,” the post said. A similar message was published on the page of a user named Yulia Lobanova on the social network Odnoklassniki.