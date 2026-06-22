Ukraine’s General Staff reports strikes on Voronezh electronics plant that makes components for Russia’s Iskander and Kh-101 missiles

Earlier today, Ukraine’s General Staff reported striking an electronics plant in the Russian city of Voronezh that produces components for Iskander ballistic missile systems and Kh-101 cruise missiles, both of which are used in aerial attacks against Ukraine. The statement said the facility was hit with air-launched cruise missiles, most likely a UK-supplied Storm Shadow.
The General Staff did not name the plant, but said it produces electronics for Russian missiles and parts for Pantsir-S1 air defense combat vehicles. Earlier on June 22, the independent Russian outlet Astra reported that the Voronezh Semiconductor Devices Plant, known by its Russian abbreviation VZPP-S («ВЗПП‑С»), had been attacked. The Ukrainian monitoring channel Supernova+ published eyewitness videos showing a fire at the facility.
Voronezh Region governor Alexander Gusev announced on his Telegram channel that a missile alert had been declared across the region. He later wrote that Russian air defenses had destroyed “several high-speed aerial targets” over Voronezh.
“Three people are currently known to have been injured, including one in serious condition. Production facilities at one of Voronezh’s enterprises were damaged. The facades and windows of several apartment buildings and a number of cars were also damaged,” Gusev said.
Ukraine’s General Staff also reported that the Dubna Space Communications Center in the Moscow Region had been hit. The press service of Russian Satellite Communications Company, the center’s parent organization, confirmed the attack on the facility.
“There was a massive drone attack. Television broadcasting and communications were not disrupted. Measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences. The center’s personnel were not injured,” the press service said, according to a report by state-controlled news agency TASS.
A missile alert was also declared in the Moscow Region.