Ukraine’s General Staff reports strikes on Voronezh electronics plant that makes components for Russia’s Iskander and Kh-101 missiles

Voronezh Region governor Alexander Gusev announced on his Telegram channel that a missile alert had been declared across the region. He later wrote that Russian air defenses had destroyed “several high-speed aerial targets” over Voronezh.

“Three people are currently known to have been injured, including one in serious condition. Production facilities at one of Voronezh’s enterprises were damaged. The facades and windows of several apartment buildings and a number of cars were also damaged,” Gusev said.

Ukraine’s General Staff also reported that the Dubna Space Communications Center in the Moscow Region had been hit. The press service of Russian Satellite Communications Company, the center’s parent organization, confirmed the attack on the facility.

“There was a massive drone attack. Television broadcasting and communications were not disrupted. Measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences. The center’s personnel were not injured,” the press service said, according to a report by state-controlled news agency TASS.

A missile alert was also declared in the Moscow Region.