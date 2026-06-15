Commission approves results of Armenia’s June 7 election as PM Pashinyan’s party retains its majority

Armenia’s Central Election Commission has approved the final results of the country’s June 7 elections to the National Assembly. The news agency Armenpress broadcast the commission’s meeting.

According to the published results, three political forces entered the 105-seat parliament:

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won 49.745% of the vote, giving it 64 seats .

party won 49.745% of the vote, giving it . The Strong Armenia bloc, led by Russian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, won 23.271%, giving it 29 seats .

bloc, led by Russian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, won 23.271%, giving it . The Armenia bloc of former President Robert Kocharyan won 9.923%, giving it 12 seats.

The Prosperous Armenia party of pro-Russian businessman Gagik Tsarukyan won 3.9893% of the vote, falling short of the 4% threshold required to enter parliament.

Turnout in the June 7 elections totaled 58.9%, or 1,476,769 voters, with a total of 19 political forces taking part. Votes cast for parties and blocs that failed to clear the 4% threshold will be redistributed among the parties that entered parliament, allowing Civil Contract to retain a parliamentary majority and form a government on its own despite failing to break the 50% barrier.

A few days after the elections, news emerged that Tsarukyan had been charged in a criminal tax evasion case and was barred from leaving Armenia. The Insider has reported on the businessman’s close ties to Russian authorities.