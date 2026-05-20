Top Strong Armenia candidate Narek Karapetyan investigated on suspicion of holding Russian citizenship

Armenia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against Narek Karapetyan, who leads the electoral list for Strong Armenia, a bloc founded by his uncle, the Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan. According to a statement on the agency’s website, Karapetyan concealed that he holds a second citizenship in order to participate in Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections on June 7.

Narek Karapetyan allegedly “submitted a false declaration to the Migration and Citizenship Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, asserting that he is not a citizen of another state and thereby concealing information about the existence of foreign citizenship that would prevent him from seeking the post of a public official,” according to the agency.

An investigation was opened under Armenia’s Criminal Code over allegations that information was concealed that could have barred a person from obtaining or holding public office.

On May 19, the Armenian outlet Medianews published an extract from Russia’s Unified State Register of Legal Entities (EGRUL), which indicated that Narek Karenovich Karapetyan is a citizen of Russia.

The Insider verified the data and confirmed that, according to EGRUL, Narek Karenovich Karapetyan is listed as a co-owner of the Moscow-based company Mospromekspluatatsiya LLC with a 2.5% stake. The document states that he is a Russian citizen.