U.S. blocks Russian tanker from entering Cuba after month adrift in the Sargasso Sea

As The Insider reported earlier, the vessel left the Russian port of Vistino and exited the Baltic Sea on April 6 escorted by the corvette Soobrazitelny, according to the open source intelligence (OSINT) project SONARROW. Russian warships accompanied the tanker on its way to the Atlantic. On April 8, the tanker passed through the English Channel in British territorial waters. The Telegraph reported that the Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Grigorovich then took over the escort onward to the Atlantic.

The tanker was able to pass through the English Channel despite UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statements that sanctioned Russian vessels could be detained.

The Universal is under sanctions from several countries. The United States sanctioned the vessel on Jan. 10, 2025. The European Union added it to its sanctions list on May 20, 2025, saying it had transported Russian oil “using high-risk shipping practices.”

Switzerland imposed sanctions on the vessel June 3, 2025, followed by the UK on July 21, 2025. Ukraine imposed personal sanctions on the tanker’s captain in August 2025 and the vessel itself on Dec. 13. Canada joined the sanctions regime March 25, 2026.