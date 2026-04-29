Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

74.88

EUR

87.78

OIL

97.22

Donate

37

 

 

 

 

News

Nearly 100 Russian “shadow fleet” ships passed through UK waters after Prime Minister Keir Starmer threatened to detain them

The Insider
Ships from Russia’s “shadow fleet” anchored in the Gulf of Finland, April 2026. Photo: Reuters

Ships from Russia’s “shadow fleet” anchored in the Gulf of Finland, April 2026. Photo: Reuters

Доступно на русском

The number of Russian “shadow fleet” vessels passing through UK territorial waters has not changed since Prime Minister Keir Starmer authorized the British military in late March to detain them, according to a recent analysis by Reuters. At least 98 vessels under UK sanctions passed through British waters over the past month, roughly matching the figures for each of the previous three months.

LSEG tracking data showed that 63 vessels passed through the English Channel within 22 kilometers, or about 14 miles, of the coastline. Another 35 passed through Britain’s exclusive economic zone, which extends up to 370 kilometers, or about 230 miles, from the coast, mostly around northern Scotland.

About two weeks after Starmer’s announcement, The Telegraph reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Grigorovich was escorting “shadow fleet” tankers through the English Channel.

Britain’s sanctions list includes 544 vessels linked to Russia’s “shadow fleet,” which transports Russian oil in an effort to bypass Western sanctions.

See also

We really need your help

Subscribe to donations

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project