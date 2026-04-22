Russian Supreme Court removes judicial statistics from its website, closing “one of the last sources of objective data on Russian reality”

The department told the independent investigative outlet Important Stories that access to the statistics had been closed due to changes in legislation:

“The regulations governing publication are changing, so access to the statistics is now closed.”

The department’s representative did not specify what kind of changes were involved, when access to the statistics would be restored, to what extent it would be restored, or whether it would be restored at all.

Political scientist Mikhail Komin told The Insider that even if the Supreme Court ultimately stops publishing judicial statistics altogether, data for individual courts will still be available:

“It is possible that the new chairman of the Supreme Court [former Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov] wants to change some of the fields in the forms, for example by limiting the published statistics on military courts. Not publishing aggregated statistics would be too radical a step — and pointless from the standpoint of the political agenda — because it is general statistical information on law enforcement practice that does not cause any obvious harm to the political regime. Besides, in disaggregated form this information will still be available on the websites of the courts themselves, although it will become harder to collect.”

Ivan Pavlov, lawyer and founder of the human rights project Pervy Otdel (lit. “Department One”), told The Insider that manipulation of judicial statistics had been observed before:

“One wants to hope that the information has been removed temporarily, as the website says. But the negative trend is obvious. And the fact that the data for 2025 were not published on time is also bad. In our own field of cases — treason, espionage, confidential cooperation, extremism, terrorism — we noted that in these categories the statistics were distorted. In open sources we found information on a greater number of cases than was reflected in the judicial statistics for previous years (after 2022).”

As earlier noted by the Radio Liberty project Sever. Realii, the Supreme Court’s Judicial Department, contrary to its own regulations, had not published statistics for the second half of 2025 by its April 20 deadline.. The statistics for previous years have now also disappeared from the site.

The Supreme Court’s judicial statistics included data on the number and demographic makeup of people convicted on criminal charges, sentences imposed under various provisions of Russia’s Criminal Code, and figures for civil claims and administrative cases, including how many were reviewed, granted, or rejected, along with other information that could be used to assess broader trends.

Political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann told The Insider that these statistics were of particular interest to researchers amid ever-shrinking access to data in Russia: