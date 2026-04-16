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France releases Russian “shadow fleet” tanker Deyna detained in late March

The Insider
The tanker Deyna seen off the coast near the Rainaires beach in Martigues on March 25, 2026. Photo: Getty Images

The tanker Deyna seen off the coast near the Rainaires beach in Martigues on March 25, 2026. Photo: Getty Images

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French authorities have allowed the oil tanker Deyna (IMO: 9299903), part of Russia’s “shadow fleet,” to leave the port of Marseille, according to an announcement by the French Maritime Prefecture for the Mediterranean. The vessel had been detained in late March.

Before the ship was allowed to leave Marseille, a court reviewed a case against the company that owns it. French authorities accused the crew of using a false flag. The shipowner was unable to confirm its right to sail under the flag of Mozambique, which the tanker had been flying.

The use of false flags is a common practice used by “shadow fleet” tankers, making them harder to track. Without registration in any jurisdiction, there is effectively no state that can guarantee the safety of the vessel’s navigation.

The court fined the shipowner “for having failed to justify the nationality of the ship (lack of flag),” though the amount was not disclosed. Authorities said the company had agreed to remedy the violations in the near future.

According to data from the Starboard Maritime Intelligence ship tracking service reviewed by The Insider, the tanker left Marseille on the evening of April 15. Its current destination is listed as the port of Rizhao in China.

The route of the tanker Deyna after leaving the port of Marseille

The route of the tanker Deyna after leaving the port of Marseille

Starboard Maritime Intelligence / The Insider

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the seizure of the tanker on March 20. At the time, he characterized “shadow fleet” vessels as “profiteers of war,” adding that France intends to stop their activity.

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