Czech corporation Alta continues to service Moscow’s weapons manufacturers through Russian entities, investigation finds

Czech corporation Alta has continued to service machines that are used by the main producers of Russian tanks and artillery — even after the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, The Insider found as part of an investigation conducted together with the Czech outlet VoxPot. Alta’s beneficiary, Vladimír Plášil, has represented Rosatom’s interests in the Czech Republic and Slovakia since 1995, and in 2012 created a joint venture to export Russian nuclear fuel to the European market.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Alta formally exited a portion of its Russian assets. Two of the four companies were sold to lawyer Alexei Panin, who continues to represent the company in Russian courts to this day. A number of indicators suggest the transactions were fictitious: the sold firms use the same domains, the same customs broker, and the same suppliers as Alta’s entities. Two other legal entities are still directly controlled by Alta. Companies linked to Alta continue to service Uralvagonzavod, as well as the main producer of Russian tube and rocket artillery, the Motovilikha Plants.

How Alta Invest helped rebuild Russia’s military-industrial complex

The Czech industrial group Alta was founded in 1991 by Vladimír Plášil, a Ukrainian-born Czech citizen. The group’s parent company is Alta Invest, which is owned by VPI a.s., with annual revenue of $3.24 million.

Plášil is a close business partner of Rosatom. Starting from 1995 at the latest, he has represented the Russian nuclear corporation in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In 2007, Plášil and Sergey Shmatko, president of Atomstroyexport, signed a memorandum on creating a joint venture in nuclear energy engineering. In 2012, Plášil set up a joint venture with the Russian state-owned corporation TVEL to export Russian nuclear fuel to the European market.

In addition to working for Rosatom in Eastern Europe, Plášil exported European industrial technologies to Russia. His Alta group focused on the heavy industry sector, boasting some of the largest enterprises in the CIS among its clients. In 1998, the group launched a sales office in Minsk, where Alta carried out modernization of the BelAZ plant. In 2002, an office was opened in Yekaterinburg. Soon after, this office launched a project to modernize the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Uralvagonzavod, along with projects to supply galvanizing and paint lines for Irkut Corporation.