U.S. lets Russian tanker break maritime blockade and deliver oil to Cuba, Trump says he sees “no problem with it”

The Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin (IMO 9610808) has broken Cuba’s maritime blockade, which the U.S. has maintained for several months, according to data from the ship-tracking service Starboard Maritime Intelligence.

The Anatoly Kolodkin, which departed the Russian port of Primorsk on March 8, arrived in the Cuban port of Matanzas earlier today and was awaiting to be unloaded, according to a report by the state-controlled news agency TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Transport.

“The Russian tanker ‘Anatoly Kolodkin,’ carrying a humanitarian shipment of 100,000 tons of crude oil, has arrived in Cuba,” the statement said.

As of the morning of March 30, Starboard Maritime Intelligence data indicated that the vessel was about 30 kilometers off the coast of Cuba and was approaching the island. The tanker is part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” and has been under U.S. sanctions since 2024.