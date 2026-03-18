Two Russian tankers carrying oil and diesel are bound for Cuba, one nearing U.S. military blockade

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Two tankers carrying Russian petroleum products are heading toward Cuba, with one approaching the zone of a U.S. naval blockade in the Caribbean.

The tanker Anatoly Kolodkin (IMO: 9610808) left the port of Primorsk on March 8 and is heading to the Cuban port of Matanzas, according to a Bloomberg report citing data from the analytics firm Kpler. The crew itself is broadcasting “Atlantic for order” as the destination. According to Bloomberg, the vessel is carrying about 730,000 barrels of Urals crude.

Anatoly Kolodkin is part of Russia’s “shadow fleet,” The Insider found. In February 2024, the United States imposed sanctions on the vessel as part of measures aimed at limiting Russia’s oil revenues. The United Kingdom later joined, adding the vessel to sanctions lists over its involvement in transporting Russian oil to third countries.

In 2025, Canada, the European Union, and Switzerland successively imposed sanctions on the tanker as a vessel linked to sanctioned entities. Ukraine also added it to its sanctions list. In February 2026, Australia imposed similar restrictions.