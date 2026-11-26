Five people have been detained in Lithuania as part of an investigation into suspected assistance to a foreign state. Lithuania’s Prosecutor General’s Office said more than 10 locations had been searched as part of the investigation.

Investigators allege that a group of Lithuanian citizens began working with VGTRK, the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, one of Russia’s main state-controlled broadcasters, no later than in the fall of 2024.

The suspects are accused of carrying out various paid assignments involving the collection of information considered to be of interest to the Russian state. Investigators have also alleged that the group produced and distributed material in Lithuania that served Russian interests and repeated Kremlin propaganda narratives.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that those detained were Kazimieras Juraitis, Vaida Juozapaitytė, Dmitrijus Glazkovas, Laurynas Ragelskis, and Mindaugas Ramoška. According to the BNS news agency, the investigation is linked to an organization called “Tėvynės konduktoriai,” or “Conductors of the Homeland,” whose representatives have sent large numbers of requests for information to government institutions, creating an additional administrative burden. The organization is registered in Lithuania’s Public Information Producers and Disseminators Information System, a roster intended for media outlets.

The Lithuanian news outlet 15min previously reported that “Tėvynės konduktoriai” is led by Dmitrijus Glazkovas.