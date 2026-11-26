The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) has called the Russian occupation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia the main threat to Georgia’s national security and accused Moscow of preparing to annex the occupied territories. Davit Archvadze, deputy head of the SSSG, presented the annual report in parliament. Georgian intelligence estimates that Russia’s construction and reinforcement of occupation infrastructure rose by 26% in 2025.

According to Archvadze, Russian policy is aimed at maintaining control over the occupied territories and “preparing fertile ground for annexation in local moods and perceptions.” In pursuit of these efforts, the SSSG says Moscow uses financial and economic levers and conducts propaganda campaigns.

According to the SSSG’s report for 2025, reviewed by The Insider, Russia stepped up processes aimed at annexing the occupied regions, effectively equating them with Russian regions. Moscow also simplified the procedure for issuing Russian passports and driver’s licenses, sent its own traffic police officers to the occupied territories, expanded transport links, and subsidized flights to Sukhumi. Georgian intelligence considers educational and youth projects involving Rossotrudnichestvo and Russian universities a tool of linguistic, cultural, and ideological indoctrination of the local population.

Sergei Kiriyenko, the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, has been tasked with overseeing these territories. He visited Abkhazia seven times in 2025 and South Ossetia twice. SSSG links his appointment to the mass anti-Russian protests that broke out in Abkhazia in November 2024 and to Moscow’s dissatisfaction with the performance of the South Ossetian authorities. According to the Georgian intelligence agency, Russia also subjected local journalists who opposed annexation to criminal prosecution, stripped them of Russian citizenship, and added them to its register of “foreign agents.”

Tightening control over the territories

The Insider compared SSSG reports for 2024 and 2025. The number of cases of so-called borderization (the installation of fences, barbed wire, border markers, and other infrastructure along the occupation line) rose from 46 to 58. In South Ossetia, the number increased from 45 to 55, and in Abkhazia from one to three. The number of detentions that the Georgian authorities consider illegal remained almost unchanged: 73 such cases were recorded in 2024 and 74 in 2025.

The financial dependence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia on Moscow also remains significant. In 2025, Russia provided about 80% of South Ossetia’s budget and 38% of Abkhazia’s. In total, Russian funding of the two territories’ budgets amounted to approximately $192 million, according to State Security Service data.

Last week, the EU expressed concern over Russia’s actions to create a permanent naval base in Abkhazia and condemned the integration of the occupied Georgian territories into the Russian political, military, economic, and judicial systems. Back in the summer of 2024, Bellingcat researchers documented an increase in the pace of construction of Russian naval infrastructure in the Abkhaz port of Ochamchire.

However, integration with Russia has also met resistance in Abkhazia itself. In December 2024, amid mass protests, the local parliament refused to ratify an investment agreement with Moscow, and in February 2026, Russia suspended the issuance of passports and driver’s licenses in Abkhazia after some local lawmakers complained of interference in internal affairs.

Georgia has not restored diplomatic relations with Russia, which were severed after the 2008 war. At the same time, after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the ruling Georgian Dream party refused to join most Western sanctions against Moscow. In addition, in the fall of 2024, the authorities in Tbilisi announced the suspension of the country’s EU accession process until the end of 2028.