The new EU package of sanctions against Russia is set to include restrictions on European citizens working for Russian companies, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday. Almost five years after the start of the full-scale war, some Europeans still do business in Russia quite openly, even holding high-level management positions in Russian companies. The Insider has compiled a list of potential sanctions targets.
Gerhard Schroeder, Globus
Germany’s former chancellor sits on the supervisory board of Hyperglobus LLC, the company that operates the Globus hypermarket chain in Russia.
Gerhard Schroeder received this position in early October of 2026. As the company’s management explained, he was chosen because of his many years of experience in Russia’s political and economic life.
The chain’s hypermarkets remain among the few foreign retailers that continue to operate in Russia. Hyperglobus LLC was separated from the German Globus Holding in January 2025, but it has the same brand and shareholders as the German chain.
Schroeder has maintained personal ties in Russia, including with Vladimir Putin. Since the start of the full-scale war, he has met with the Russian dictator at least four times. This year, he was invited to Putin’s birthday party and arrived in Moscow on Oct. 7, the day Putin turned 74. While there, he met publicly with employees of a Moscow Globus hypermarket.
Previously, Schroeder served on the board of directors of Rosneft, but he avoided sanctions in 2022 by stepping down.
Schroeder is not the only foreign national at the Russian Globus. Another German citizen, Volker Schaar, has been listed as the company’s CEO since 2016, according to the SPARK database. Czech media, however, wrote that Schaar had moved to Prague in 2022 and manages the Russian chain from the center of Europe.
Johannes Tholey, Metro
This fall, a German national was selected to run the Russian business of Metro Cash & Carry. The company, which owns a hypermarket chain, was placed under the temporary management of UK Torg RUS in September. Both the management company and Metro Russia itself are headed by Johannes Maria Tholey.
Tholey has worked in Russia since the early 2000s: at the Russian division of the aforementioned Globus until 2016, then at Auchan, and since 2023 at Metro.
According to media reports, Tholey met with Putin’s economic adviser on behalf of Metro, asking the Kremlin to transfer its Russian business to temporary management. The company hoped that such a status would offer managers more control of their Russian business and, eventually, an opportunity to negotiate its sale on favorable terms. After the transfer, the company donated around 1 billion rubles ($12.2 million) toward the war in Ukraine.
Another foreigner in Metro’s leadership is French citizen Thibault Plouvier, who serves as chief financial officer. In September, he made it into Kommersant’s list of the “Top 1000 Russian managers.”
Stefan Dürr, EkoNiva
One of Russia’s largest dairy producers, EkoNiva, is headed by Stefan Dürr, a Russian entrepreneur of German descent. At a Business Russia Forum this past October, Putin praised EkoNiva’s products, and Dürr himself believes that conditions for agricultural business in Russia are excellent, commenting: “Whoever complains here has not worked in Germany.”
Dürr holds dual citizenship: in 2014, he received a Russian passport in addition to his German one.
Fashion retailers
Foreign top managers also run Russian companies engaged in the sale of clothing and accessories.
One example is the former head of Gucci’s Russian office, French citizen Guillaume Alix. SPARK currently lists him as CEO of T.R.S. Distribution LLC, which until recently managed Italian brand Trussardi’s stores in Russia. Another trademark registered to the company is the Russian outerwear brand Bats.
Individuals featured in investigations
As The Insider previously found, several Estonian citizens continue to openly do business with sanctioned companies and with oligarchs linked to the war. For example, Oleg Kraus founded the Atlas Chain freight logistics company in Russia. His business partner turned out to be Ksenia Shoigu, the daughter of the former defense minister. (Incidentally, Atlas Chain is currently in bankruptcy proceedings.)
One of the richest women in Estonia, Tatjana Rose, also earns money in Russia, controlling entities including Tverskoy Express LLC, which operates high-speed transportation between Moscow and St. Petersburg. As The Insider also found, Rose’s partners turned out to be the oligarchs Iskandar Makhmudov and Andrei Bokarev, who are linked to the Izmailovo organized crime group.
Another company with Estonian roots is RegionTransService LLC, which services railway transportation, making money on contracts with Russian Railways for Estonian national Aleksandr Simonov.
Energy companies and industry
Europeans also remain in the leadership of large energy and industrial companies. Dutch national Bernard Zonneveld chairs the board of directors at Rusal, one of the world’s largest aluminum producers. Zonneveld, who has worked at Rusal since 2016, did call for an end to the war in 2022.
The board also includes U.S. citizens, including U.S. Marine Corps veteran Christopher Bancroft Burnham.
Some energy sector companies do not disclose the names of their board members, which makes it difficult to identify specific individuals. However, in 2025 a citizen of Hungary, László Gerecs, was named among the members of the board of directors of Tatneft. He has held this post since 2015.
What restrictions they face
The European Commission’s press release does not specify what restrictions will be imposed on such individuals or whether they may face criminal prosecution.
Politicians in the EU have been calling for sanctions against European citizens who work in leadership positions in Russia for four years. Sanctions against the aforementioned Gerhard Schroeder were demanded as early as spring 2022, causing him to leave the Rosneft board of directors (but not to sever his ties with Russia).
At the level of the European Parliament, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl was also mentioned at that time. She too then worked at Rosneft, and later collaborated with a number of Russian universities. Last week, it became known that Austrian authorities are looking into whether she received Russian citizenship. This could become grounds for stripping her of her Austrian passport.
Now the Commission’s proposals will be discussed by EU countries. According to Politico, Brussels seeks to agree on the new sanctions package by the end of the year. Other restrictions include a ban on issuing visas to Russian military personnel who participated in the invasion of Ukraine, a ban on athletes’ participation in competitions in Europe, restrictions for banks, and sanctions against the “shadow fleet.”