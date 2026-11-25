One of the richest women in Estonia, Tatjana Rose, also earns money in Russia, controlling entities including Tverskoy Express LLC, which operates high-speed transportation between Moscow and St. Petersburg. As The Insider also found, Rose’s partners turned out to be the oligarchs Iskandar Makhmudov and Andrei Bokarev, who are linked to the Izmailovo organized crime group.

Another company with Estonian roots is RegionTransService LLC, which services railway transportation, making money on contracts with Russian Railways for Estonian national Aleksandr Simonov.

Energy companies and industry

Europeans also remain in the leadership of large energy and industrial companies. Dutch national Bernard Zonneveld chairs the board of directors at Rusal, one of the world’s largest aluminum producers. Zonneveld, who has worked at Rusal since 2016, did call for an end to the war in 2022.

The board also includes U.S. citizens, including U.S. Marine Corps veteran Christopher Bancroft Burnham.

Some energy sector companies do not disclose the names of their board members, which makes it difficult to identify specific individuals. However, in 2025 a citizen of Hungary, László Gerecs, was named among the members of the board of directors of Tatneft. He has held this post since 2015.

What restrictions they face

The European Commission’s press release does not specify what restrictions will be imposed on such individuals or whether they may face criminal prosecution.

Politicians in the EU have been calling for sanctions against European citizens who work in leadership positions in Russia for four years. Sanctions against the aforementioned Gerhard Schroeder were demanded as early as spring 2022, causing him to leave the Rosneft board of directors (but not to sever his ties with Russia).

At the level of the European Parliament, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl was also mentioned at that time. She too then worked at Rosneft, and later collaborated with a number of Russian universities. Last week, it became known that Austrian authorities are looking into whether she received Russian citizenship. This could become grounds for stripping her of her Austrian passport.

Now the Commission’s proposals will be discussed by EU countries. According to Politico, Brussels seeks to agree on the new sanctions package by the end of the year. Other restrictions include a ban on issuing visas to Russian military personnel who participated in the invasion of Ukraine, a ban on athletes’ participation in competitions in Europe, restrictions for banks, and sanctions against the “shadow fleet.”