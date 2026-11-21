Russia’s Justice Ministry has added investigative journalist Sergey Panov, who works with The Insider, to its registry of “foreign agents.” The ministry updated its list earlier on Friday, as it has routinely done in recent years.

The Justice Ministry’s latest additions also include:

the Restart 2026 project;

Krasny Temnik, an information outlet owned by Krasnodar politician Alexander Safronov;

the news channel Buro;

blogger Johann Sebastian (whose real name is Sergey Matveev);

journalist Elena Barysheva;

philosopher Marina Bykova.

Panov’s investigations for The Insider can be found here.

What Russia’s “foreign agent” designation means

Russia introduced its first “foreign agent” law in 2012, initially targeting nongovernmental organizations that received foreign funding and engaged in broadly defined “political activity.” The term inostranny agent, or “foreign agent,” has strong negative connotations in Russian and is commonly associated with a spy or someone acting on behalf of a hostile foreign power. As noted by Human Rights Watch:

“The term ‘foreign agent’ in Russia is ubiquitously understood as a spy or traitor, and it is difficult to avoid the impression that by adopting this law, Russian authorities sought to discredit and demonize certain civil society groups that accept foreign funding.”

In 2017, the legislation was expanded to cover media outlets in, and individuals were first added to the list in 2019.

A sweeping new law, adopted in July 2022, went into effect on Dec. 1 of that year. It consolidated the system and significantly broadened the grounds for a designation. As a result, the Russian authorities no longer need to establish that a person or organization directly received foreign funding in order to include them on the list. Instead, simply being deemed subject to vaguely defined “foreign influence” can be enough to end up with a designation. The law has been applied to Russian nationals and foreign citizens alike, and also to formal organizations and informal groups from a range of countries.

Those placed on the registry are required to mark their publications with a lengthy disclaimer identifying themselves as “foreign agents.” They are also subject to oversight requirements and restrictions that have steadily expanded: “foreign agents” face a range of financial restrictions and are barred from running for public office or serving on election commissions, advertising on their platforms, or participating in education-related activities. Repeated violations of the constantly expanding rules can result in criminal prosecution.

In June 2022, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia’s “foreign agent” law violated the European Convention on Human Rights, finding that key concepts such as “political activity” and “foreign funding” were too vague to be juridically viable and that they lacked safeguards against abuse by the authorities.

How the restrictions have affected The Insider and its journalists

The Insider was placed on Russia’s registry of “foreign agent” media outlets in July 2021, and our editor-in-chief Roman Dobrokhotov was declared a “foreign agent” in April 2022. In September 2026, the Justice Ministry added The Insider’s economics editor Ekaterina Mereminskaya to the registry.

Russian authorities have also pursued The Insider’s journalists through criminal and administrative cases. Investigative journalist Sergei Ezhov was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison in November 2025 on several charges, including failure to comply with his obligations as “foreign agent,” as well as his alleged participation in an “extremist” organization and alleged financing of “extremist” activity (with the latter two charges appearing to stem from his ties to the late Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and its projects). Ezhov was placed on Russia’s “list of terrorists and extremists” shortly after his sentence was announced.

Investigative journalist Andrey Zayakin was also placed on Russia’s list of “terrorists and extremists” in 2022 over an alleged 1,000-ruble donation to the ACF and was later sentenced in absentia to five years in prison in 2025 for “financing extremism.”

The Insider’s journalist and The Insider Live host Andrey Zakharov was placed on Russia’s wanted list in July 2024 after the authorities opened a criminal case against him for allegedly failing to comply with his “foreign agent” obligations. Zakharov had been designated a “foreign agent” in October 2021 and left Russia that December after what he described as “unprecedented surveillance.” He had previously been fined for publishing material without including the required “foreign agent” label and for failing to submit detailed financial reports to the Justice Ministry.

An “undesirable” organization

Separately, the Russian authorities declared The Insider and its investigative partner Bellingcat “undesirable organizations” in July 2022 — a different and more restrictive legal designation that can expose people in Russia to criminal prosecution and prison time for participating in or assisting the work of either outlet.

Other media outlets that have received the designation include Novaya Gazeta Europe, The Moscow Times, and TV Rain.

The Insider’s investigative journalist Anastasia Mikhaylova was fined in April 2025 for her involvement with an “undesirable organization.” A criminal case based on the same charge was also launched against Timur Olevsky, the head of The Insider’s newsroom, in July 2025 over his participation in our work. Olevsky was later placed on Russia’s wanted list.

Roman Dobrokhotov was sentenced in absentia in November 2026 to 5.5 years in prison for organizing the activities of an “undesirable organization” — namely The Insider. The court also barred him from administering websites and other online resources for five years.