A Moscow court has sentenced Russia’s former First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov to 10 years in a high-security penal colony, the Telegram channel Ostorozhno Novosti reported on Nov. 19.

The court also ordered Tsalikov to pay a 500 million-ruble fine ($6.1 million) and barred him from holding government positions for 15 years after his release. He was convicted on several charges, including embezzlement, money laundering, and accepting bribes.

The former deputy minister was detained in March as part of an investigation into the alleged creation of a criminal organization. That charge was later dropped. Prosecutors had initially sought an 18-year prison sentence for Tsalikov, who was placed under house arrest after being detained.

As the Kremlin-aligned newspaper Kommersant reported in March, the investigation alleged that Tsalikov accepted bribes — including a motorcycle worth about 2.3 million rubles ($28,000) and 50 million rubles ($608,000) in cash — in exchange for protecting Defense Ministry contractors. He was also accused of involvement in the embezzlement of more than 6.6 billion rubles ($80.3 million) from contracts to supply military clothing and equipment through Voentorg, a state-linked military retail and procurement company.

In May, Russian authorities seized assets belonging to Tsalikov worth a total of 5.5 billion rubles ($66.9 million).

Tsalikov, who served as a deputy defense minister from 2015 to 2024, was regarded as one of Sergei Shoigu’s closest associates. Before his appointment to the MoD, he worked in Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry and with the Moscow Region government. At the time of his detention, he was a member of the Supreme Khural, the regional parliament of the Republic of Tuva.