Russian national Igor Diu has been arrested in California on suspicion of spying on employees of a technology company, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Nov. 18. According to the BBC, the surveillance targeted employees of Palantir Technologies, a U.S. data analytics firm that has cooperated extensively with Ukraine.
Diu is charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government, interstate stalking, and fraud in connection with identification documents. Authorities said they found a falsified U.S. passport in Diu’s possession under the name “Hugo Landry Johns.” He was arrested in October and has remained in custody since his first court appearance on Nov. 2. The Justice Department disclosed his arrest only on Nov. 18.
“The allegations in this case describe a state-sponsored operation to target and harass employees of an American technology and defense company because of that company's assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Craig Missakian. “We will not tolerate any efforts — by foreign governments or otherwise — to turn Silicon Valley into a base for foreign intelligence operations.”
The 25-year-old Diu previously used the surname Golodnyuk but changed it in September 2022, The Insider found.
Diu is originally from Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. His employment history in Russia in recent years included jobs at fitness clubs, tattoo parlors, and in the transportation sector. His mother told the BBC Russian Service that he left Kamchatka about a year ago:
“He said he was going away for work, as a security guard, and that everything was fine. He didn’t like talking about things much; he’s an adult. He wanted to travel, earn some money, and then come back to Kamchatka… He’s a good, hardworking guy — an athlete. He spent a lot of time on sports and trained as a lawyer. A very smart boy.”
Diu’s mother learned about his arrest from the media.
According to investigators, this summer Diu illegally entered the United States through Mexico “after being recruited by co-conspirators through the messaging platform Telegram to carry out clandestine assignments targeting employees of a large technology and defense company with an office in Palo Alto, California.” His recruiters told him he was working for the “Motherland” and directed him “to gather information about the company because it was supplying weapons used against Russia in Ukraine.”
Investigators say Diu was instructed to regularly visit a Palo Alto coffee shop frequented by Palantir’s employees. He was tasked with identifying them and photographing their laptops. His handlers appear to have planned to use Diu’s own laptop in an attempt to gain remote access to the Palantir employees’ computers.
In May 2026, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Palantir technology was being used to support strikes deep inside Russia. That cooperation may have made the company a target of Russian intelligence services.
The case against Diu also includes allegations of stalking. In one instance, investigators say he followed a female employee’s car for about 30 miles as she drove toward San Francisco. He stopped following her only after she called 911 and drove toward a police station.
During an October search, police seized documents, electronic devices, and around $18,000 in cash from Diu. Authorities also found a notebook containing 10 handwritten addresses, some of which corresponded to the homes of Palantir employees, as well as detailed profiles of at least three employees. The files contained personal information, names of family members, education and employment histories, and assessments of the employees’ strengths and weaknesses.