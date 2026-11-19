Russian national Igor Diu has been arrested in California on suspicion of spying on employees of a technology company, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Nov. 18. According to the BBC, the surveillance targeted employees of Palantir Technologies, a U.S. data analytics firm that has cooperated extensively with Ukraine.

Diu is charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government, interstate stalking, and fraud in connection with identification documents. Authorities said they found a falsified U.S. passport in Diu’s possession under the name “Hugo Landry Johns.” He was arrested in October and has remained in custody since his first court appearance on Nov. 2. The Justice Department disclosed his arrest only on Nov. 18.

“The allegations in this case describe a state-sponsored operation to target and harass employees of an American technology and defense company because of that company's assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Craig Missakian. “We will not tolerate any efforts — by foreign governments or otherwise — to turn Silicon Valley into a base for foreign intelligence operations.”

The 25-year-old Diu previously used the surname Golodnyuk but changed it in September 2022, The Insider found.