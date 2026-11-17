An international group of journalists has gained access to 15.6 million confidential documents from Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest financial institution. The documents reveal its financial transactions with Russian oligarchs, American financier Jeffrey Epstein, and other clients who aroused suspicion among the bank’s employees. Titled “Inside Deutsche Bank,” the investigation was a joint effort by more than 230 journalists from around 50 media outlets, including Le Monde, Der Spiegel, and the Financial Times.

The leak includes about 9 million emails, internal review findings, suspicious activity reports, and client risk assessment documents. They cover the bank’s activities from the early 2010s. As the Financial Times writes, the documents point to systemic problems when it comes to compliance with anti-money-laundering requirements, which persisted despite management’s promises to reform the bank.

One of the findings concerns Deutsche Bank’s work with Russian business. According to Le Monde, the bank continued interacting with companies including Sibur and Polyus even after their partial owners came under sanctions.

At the beginning of 2022, Deutsche Bank classified 59 Russian clients as its riskiest, singling out six of them because of their especially controversial reputations. Russian petrochemical giant Sibur made the list due to the fact that 14.5% of the company belonged to Gennady Timchenko, who had been under U.S. and Canadian sanctions since 2018. Sibur’s shareholders also included Kirill Shamalov, who is described as Vladimir Putin’s former son-in-law. In an internal memo, Deutsche Bank acknowledged that Sibur owed its success largely to Timchenko’s political connections. The bank nevertheless continued to serve the company, noting that sanctions against shareholders do not prohibit working with the entity as long as their combined stake does not exceed 50%.

In an internal investigation, Deutsche Bank also found an approved transfer of €1.1 billion allegedly made in the interests of Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov in mid-2020, at a time when Kerimov was already under U.S. sanctions. The money was transferred from the Russian accounts of the British Virgin Islands–registered company Fren Global to its Swiss accounts. Deutsche Bank suspected that Kerimov was the actual beneficiary of the transaction.

The documents also point to problems with vetting Russian government clients. After Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, Deutsche Bank tightened its control procedures; however, according to the journalists, employees of commercial units tried to circumvent the restrictions. In addition, the bank’s Russian division was suspected of hiring relatives of officials in order to win lucrative contracts. Deutsche Bank paid more than $16 million to settle the related investigation in the U.S., while the bank’s own review found no violations of internal rules.

Another part of the investigation concerns Donald Trump. As the independent outlet iStories found, since 2014 his companies have received transfers from firms linked to Russian and Azerbaijani money-laundering schemes. In particular, in 2015, Trump’s THC Baku Services received more than $140,000 from the British company Faberlex, which took part in the Azerbaijani Laundromat — a scheme that, among other things, was used to bribe European politicians. According to Deutsche Bank’s internal documents, by 2020 Trump’s companies had appeared in suspicious transactions totaling more than $3 million. At the same time, in 2019 the bank claimed that it knew nothing about Trump’s ties to Russia. Trump himself did not respond to journalists’ questions.

Another part of the investigation is devoted to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexual exploitation of minors and sex trafficking. According to the leak, in 2019 Deutsche Bank sent U.S. authorities 21 suspicious activity reports related to Epstein. They covered around 3,200 transactions totaling $582 million, including transfers to women, transactions involving charitable funds, and payments from wealthy clients of the financier. In particular, they involved billionaires Leon Black and Glenn Dubin.

Deutsche Bank began serving Epstein in 2013 despite his first conviction for sex crimes in 2008. According to the journalists, bank employees repeatedly raised concerns about the risks associated with the financier. Deutsche Bank received about $1 million in annual revenue from serving Epstein during much of 2015–2018. The bank subsequently paid a total of about $225 million in fines and compensation over the services it provided to Epstein.

The leak also revealed other problems at Deutsche Bank. As the Financial Times reports, the bank failed to record a financial instruments transaction that led to losses of $456 million. The documents also describe cases in which the bank’s CEO, Christian Sewing, challenged decisions by employees responsible for risk control.

Deutsche Bank said that in recent years it has substantially changed its internal control system, investing €7 billion in such initiatives from 2019 to 2025. The bank also stated that its credit risks related to Russia fell from €3 billion at the end of 2021 to €13 million by the end of 2025. According to Le Monde, the leaked documents were handed over not only to journalists but also to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. financial intelligence unit FinCEN.