The Insider confirms Russia ties of UK businessman involved in VexPay project, promoted by A7 “shadow banking” network to evade sanctions

British payments specialist Michael Donald, a former board member of Visa UK, appears in documents related to VexPay, a Kyrgyz payment platform that the Kremlin-linked A7 shadow banking network has promoted as an alternative to SWIFT. According to meeting minutes from inside A7 reviewed by the Financial Times, in 2025 fugitive Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor named Donald as VexPay’s chief executive. Donald denies ever working for the company or agreeing to run it.

The Insider found that Donald and his business had ties to Russia well before the VexPay episode. In 2020, ImageNPay, a company founded founded by Donald, identified Russia and other former Soviet states as key markets and used Russian programmers while attempting to enter the Russian market via the Skolkovo Innovation Center outside Moscow.

A man named Dmitry Kuptsov also held a 27.2% stake in the British company ImageNPay. A businessman with the same name, described by Bloomberg as an Irish passport holder born in Russia, appeared in luxury real estate deals in Monaco and was also connected to ImageNPay’s circle through another Monaco company.

A7 is a Russian payment network created by Shor in cooperation with Russian state-owned Promsvyazbank, which serves Russia’s defense sector. The network’s purpose is to process international payments for Russian companies amid sanctions and restricted access to the Western financial system. As the Financial Times previously reported, from late 2024 through August 2025 the network moved more than $6.9 billion through international banks using hundreds of intermediary companies — and, according to the FT, ran an “industrial-scale forgery operation.”

On Oct. 1, the U.S. Treasury Department designated A7 as a “significant transnational criminal organization.” U.S. authorities say the network disguises payments linked to sanctioned entities as ordinary trade transactions and uses companies in third countries to gain access to the global financial system. According to the Treasury Department, A7 intermediaries processed more than $17 billion from January 2025 through June 2026.