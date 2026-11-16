Estonia will close all border crossings with Russia starting Dec. 1, according to a Nov. 15 announcement posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. The decision follows an attempt to set fire to a facility belonging to Threod Systems, an Estonian defense company that manufactures drones. Estonian counterintelligence says the sabotage operation was organized by Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU.

“Russia’s attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will come with a price. We will take every necessary step to protect Estonia’s security,” the Foreign Ministry said.

According to Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Interior Minister Igor Taro plans to submit a proposal to the government next week to close all road border crossings serving both pedestrians and vehicles. The government is expected to decide in the coming days whether the closure will be temporary or indefinite.

“Estonia has already significantly restricted traffic to and from Russia at our border crossing points, warning each time that further escalation could result in a complete closure of traffic. Now that moment has arrived, following discussions with the prime minister, I will propose to the government that all Estonia-Russia road border crossing points be closed to both pedestrians and vehicles from the beginning of December,” Taro said.

The minister noted that Estonian residents and truck drivers currently in Russia would have another two weeks to return home. After that, Taro warned, the journey back could become long and difficult. He said closing the border would reduce security risks and help prevent sanctions violations.

There are currently three road border crossings between Estonia and Russia: Narva-Ivangorod, Koidula-Kunichina Gora, and Luhamaa-Shumilkino. All operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estonian time, a measure that has been in effect since this past February, when Estonian authorities decided to close all border crossings at night.

According to Estonia’s Interior Ministry, approximately 444,000 people crossed the border through the three checkpoints in the first half of 2026, 13% fewer than during the same period a year earlier. Vehicle crossings fell by 20% to 35,000.

Overnight into Nov. 14, an attempted bombing and arson attack on a building belonging to Estonian defense company Threod Systems, whose products are used in Ukraine, was foiled. Eight people from Latvia were detained on suspicion of involvement. Estonian authorities had also previously accused Russian intelligence services of organizing an arson attack in August on a facility belonging to Milrem Robotics, another producer of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said Russian intelligence services use cross-border travel to influence and recruit people, and that closing the border would reduce the threat to Estonian residents. He said Russia was seeking to intimidate Estonia and weaken its support for Ukraine, but that Tallinn’s response would be the opposite: Estonia would continue supporting Kyiv and increase its pressure on Moscow.