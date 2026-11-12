Russia’s MoD uses footage from other locations to show alleged demining of Kostiantynivka as Putin proposes a ceasefire in the town

“We are working successfully in Kostiantynivka, clearing roads of explosive hazards so people can be evacuated and supplies and personnel rotations can take place. There is a lot of work for our unit in Kostiantynivka,” said a combat engineer using the call sign Korshun (lit. “Kite”). The footage was also broadcast by the Russian television channel Pervy Sevastopolsky, which presented it as video of demining operations in Kostiantynivka.

Two days later, on Nov. 12, Vladimir Putin proposed carrying out a joint humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka modeled on the recent evacuation of civilians from Russian-occupied Oleshky, located in Ukraine’s Kherson Region. Putin said Russian troops would need five days to clear mines from approaches to Kostiantynivka, again claiming that the town was under Russia’s control.

Russian forces, however, continue offensive operations around Kostiantynivka. According to The Insider’s Nov. 11 battlefield summary, Russian units expanded the area under their control southeast of the city. On the morning of Nov. 12, Ukraine’s General Staff reported 14 Russian attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector over the previous 24 hours. There is no independent confirmation that Russia has full control of the city.

Russian forces have previously used footage from other settlements to illustrate purported battlefield gains. In early November, Bielitz found that a video claiming to show Russian marines in Dobropillia had actually been filmed in occupied Myrnohrad, behind Russian lines.