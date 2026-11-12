Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

82.98 ₽ rising

EUR

92.33 ₽ falling

BRENT

$96.15 rising

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

274

 

 

 

 

News

Bomb used to kill army colonel in St. Petersburg was smuggled into the country by balloon, Russian media claim

The Insider
St. Petersburg publication Fontanka released an image of the suspected perpetrator in the killing of a Russian army colonel earlier today — a 31-year-old native of Pskov named Yan. Photo: Fontanka

St. Petersburg publication Fontanka released an image of the suspected perpetrator in the killing of a Russian army colonel earlier today — a 31-year-old native of Pskov named Yan. Photo: Fontanka

Доступно на русском

Russian publication Fontanka has published a photograph of the suspected perpetrator in the killing of an unnamed Russian army colonel, who died in a car explosion in St. Petersburg early this morning. According to the outlet, an improvised explosive device was planted under the vehicle by a 31-year-old native of Pskov named Yan, who had lived in St. Petersburg for the past several years. The outlet 47news identified the suspect’s last name as “Bashkirev.”

Fontanka reported that about a month ago, Yan took a job as a general laborer at a Lenta supermarket on Kolpinskoye Highway, where the late colonel regularly parked his car. Investigators believe that Yan monitored the 51-year-old officer in order to establish his daily routine and determine the best time to plant the bomb. The explosive was later detonated remotely.

According to investigators, Yan attached the explosive device to the underside of the officer’s car at 1 a.m. Moscow time on Nov. 12, then took a taxi to Pulkovo Airport and flew to Turkey. He landed in Istanbul at 6:05 a.m. and immediately traveled on to Chisinau, Moldova. As previously reported, the explosion on Kolpinskoye Highway near the Lenta hypermarket occurred at around 7 a.m. The officer, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, died at the scene.

Fontanka and 47news also reported that the explosives used in the attack were transported into Russia’s Leningrad Region from one of the Baltic states by balloon. Near the border, an unidentified person allegedly retrieved the package and hid it in a dead drop — a concealed location used to pass items without a face-to-face meeting. Yan later collected the bomb from the cache, according to the reports.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

Another way to support us

Add The Insider as a preferred source on Google to see our reporting more often in your Top Stories.

Want to share it?

Publication:Bomb used to kill army colonel in St. Petersburg was smuggled into the country by balloon, Russian media claim

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Follow Us:
About the project