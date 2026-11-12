Russian colonel killed in St. Petersburg neighborhood’s second military car bombing since August

On the morning of Nov. 12, a car driven by a Russian military officer exploded in southern St. Petersburg. The local outlet Fontanka reported that a Russian army colonel was killed. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the car bombing — the second involving a military officer in the same St. Petersburg neighborhood in less than three months.

The explosion occurred at around 7 a.m. on Kolpinskoye Highway in the Slavyanka neighborhood, near a supermarket and a Tatneft gas station, according to a report by local broadcaster Channel 78, citing witnesses. The blast was captured by a building intercom camera. According to Fontanka, an explosive device had been attached to the underside of the vehicle and was detonated remotely as the colonel drove out of a courtyard.