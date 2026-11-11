Russian missile ship damaged in Ukrainian drone attack in Gulf of Finland

The extent of the damage to the vessel is currently unknown. Zloy Moryachok reported that the ship was near Gogland Island — around 180 kilometers west of St. Petersburg — when it was attacked. The channel said the vessel then began heading toward Kronstadt under its own power. And unstated number of people were killed and wounded in the attack, according to the report.

The Naro-Fominsk launched in late 2022, the 11th vessel built under Russia’s Project 21631, known as the Buyan-M class. It can carry Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Russian forces have repeatedly used missiles of these types to strike Ukraine (typically launching them from the Black Sea and Sea of Azov).

The SBU also confirmed the overnight strike on Ust-Luga, one of Russia’s largest oil-export hubs. Several petroleum-product storage tanks were damaged in the attack.