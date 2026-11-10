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Russia-installed authorities plan demolition and redevelopment of Azovstal steel plant in occupied Mariupol

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The Azovstal steel plant in April 2022. Photo: SOPA Images / Sipa USA / Reuters

The Azovstal steel plant in April 2022. Photo: SOPA Images / Sipa USA / Reuters

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Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of the Donetsk “People’s Republic” has signed an order creating a working group to coordinate the demolition and redevelopment of the Azovstal steel plant in Russian-occupied Mariupol. According to the document, which has been reviewed by The Insider, the group is intended to address issues “related to the implementation of investment and other projects” at the plant, which was largely destroyed during Russia’s assault on the city in the spring of 2022.

Pushilin’s order is dated Nov. 3. The group’s tasks include:

  • preparing proposals to address problems related to development of the former Azovstal steel plant site;
  • coordinating cooperation between the regional administration and investors, utility providers, and other relevant figures;
  • organizing inspections of buildings, structures, and infrastructure at the plant and assessing their technical condition;
  • determining which buildings should be demolished and which should be preserved and restored.

Before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Azovstal was one of Europe’s largest steel plants, employing thousands of people in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Built in the Soviet era, the plant included an extensive network of underground tunnels and shelters.

After Russian forces encircled Mariupol in early March 2022, Azovstal became the last major defensive stronghold held by Ukrainian troops in the city, simultaneously serving as a shelter for countless civilians. Russian forces besieged the site for around two months, subjecting it to sustained shelling and airstrikes that left the plant almost completely destroyed before the remaining Ukrainian defenders were ordered to surrender in mid-May. The battle rendered Azovstal one of the most recognizable symbols of Ukrainian resistance during the early months of the invasion — and of the destructive force of the Russian invasion.

Between May 16 and 20, 2022, around 2,500 Ukrainian defenders left Azovstal and entered Russian captivity after being ordered to end their defense of the plant. Many were initially taken to a prison colony in Russian-occupied Olenivka, while seriously wounded troops were sent to a hospital in Novoazovsk. Former prisoners and international rights monitors have documented torture and other abuse in Russian detention, including beatings, coercion, inadequate medical care, and forced confessions. Many Azovstal defenders have since returned to Ukraine in prisoner exchanges, while others remain in Russian custody.

After Russian forces captured the city, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin announced that Azovstal would be turned into a recreational area or an industrial park.

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Publication:Russia-installed authorities plan demolition and redevelopment of Azovstal steel plant in occupied Mariupol

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