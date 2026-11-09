Remains of six sailors found aboard tanker that was struck by Russian drones off the coast of Romania in mid-October

Human remains believed to belong to six sailors have been found aboard the Wine Trader tanker (IMO 8808707), which was attacked by Russian drones off the coast of Romania in the Black Sea on Oct. 15. Bulgarian broadcaster NOVA reported that the remains were discovered during repair work at the port of Varna, where the damaged vessel was brought in early November. Seven of the 12 crew members had been listed as missing after the attack; five were rescued.

The Varna prosecutor’s office confirmed that severely damaged human remains had been found, ordering DNA testing to be conducted to confirm the identities of the dead. The official death toll has not yet been established. A Bulgarian law enforcement source told AFP that the remains most likely belonged to six people, but the condition of the remains made it impossible to determine the exact number of victims, according to Singaporean newspaper The Straits Times.

The San Marino-flagged Wine Trader was attacked on the morning of Oct. 15 around 24 kilometers from the Romanian port of Sulina, near the mouth of the Danube River, not far from the Ukrainian border. The ship was located approximately one nautical mile outside Romania’s territorial waters, within the country’s exclusive economic zone. A fire broke out aboard the tanker after it was struck by drones. Reuters reported that a NATO military source said the drones that attacked the Wine Trader and another tanker in the area were of Russian origin. Romanian President Nicușor Dan confirmed that the attacks had taken place but did not identify the responsible party.

However, additional evidence pointing to Russian involvement was identified by the Bulgarian maritime publication Maritime.bg. On Oct. 18, Russia’s Defense Ministry published video of a strike on a merchant vessel that it claimed was carrying military cargo destined for Ukraine. Maritime.bg compared the footage with photographs of the Wine Trader and found similarities in the hull shape, silhouette, and placement of the ship’s superstructure.